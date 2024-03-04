UPDATE – WCAs sell off after Washington attempts to clarify ballot initiative implications ahead of Q1 auction
Published 22:16 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 22:59 on March 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices sold off on Monday afternoon after the state's Department of Ecology (ECY) issued a statement attempting to clarify its position on a legislative initiative that could repeal the nascent cap-and-trade scheme.
Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices sold off on Monday afternoon after the state's Department of Ecology (ECY) issued a statement attempting to clarify its position on a legislative initiative that could repeal the nascent cap-and-trade scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.