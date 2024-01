Indian renewable energy firm to supply green ammonia to Japan in $5-bln partnership

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

An Indian renewable energy firm has entered into an agreement with a Japanese industrial group for the production of green ammonia in the Indian state of Odisha under a project involving over $5 billion worth of investments that the parties say will reduce emissions by 54 million tonnes of CO2e over the project life time.