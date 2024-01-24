Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Indian renewable energy firm to supply green ammonia to Japan in $5-bln partnership
Published 08:39 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:34 on January 24, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
An Indian renewable energy firm has entered into an agreement with a Japanese industrial group for the production of green ammonia in the Indian state of Odisha under a project involving over $5 billion worth of investments that the parties say will reduce emissions by 54 million tonnes of CO2e over the project life time.
