China’s vast renewable build out could hit over-capacity -report

Published 08:01 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:32 on January 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, China, International

China’s vast renewable build out cannot continue forever at its current pace without the risk of over capacity, but it has the ability to shape the global energy transition. In 2023 alone the nation added 200 gigawatts of solar installation, compared to 87GW in 2022.