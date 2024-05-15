CCS lobby group pleads for negative emissions reward, special envoy in next EU Commission

Published 16:49 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 16:49 on May 15, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

A lobby group supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Europe is calling for more support from policymakers, with a reward for negative emissions and a special envoy within the European Commission among a range of recommendations for the next legislative cycle.