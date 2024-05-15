CCS lobby group pleads for negative emissions reward, special envoy in next EU Commission
Published 16:49 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 16:49 on May 15, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
A lobby group supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Europe is calling for more support from policymakers, with a reward for negative emissions and a special envoy within the European Commission among a range of recommendations for the next legislative cycle.
A lobby group supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Europe is calling for more support from policymakers, with a reward for negative emissions and a special envoy within the European Commission among a range of recommendations for the next legislative cycle.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.