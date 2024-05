British startup claims its green cement can be sold at market value without credit subsidy

Published 17:25 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:25 on May 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Voluntary

An Imperial College London spin-out is seeking seed funding for its decarbonised cement process, which it claims will make producing the material cheaper while still cutting more than 90% of CO2 emissions.