Profitability of carbon projects over logging in Peru hinges on bankable integrity claims -study

Published 20:40 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 20:40 on May 15, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Peruvian forest concessions generating carbon credits could be more lucrative than those reserved for logging, provided that the country’s improved forest management (IFM) credits can command a premium for high integrity, according to a study.