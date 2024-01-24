Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Emerging compliance markets, reporting regimes making emitters “nervous” over lack of supply, panellists say
Emerging compliance markets, reporting regimes making emitters “nervous” over lack of supply, panellists say
Published 09:47 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 10:06 on January 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, CBAM, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Large emitters are getting “nervous” as a result of the mounting compliance schemes and reporting requirements they are facing in 2024, likely to drive investment and participation in carbon markets, a conference heard Wednesday.
Large emitters are getting “nervous” as a result of the mounting compliance schemes and reporting requirements they are facing in 2024, likely to drive investment and participation in carbon markets, a conference heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy