Canada silent on oil and gas cap, pushing for coal phase out at COP28
Published 20:45 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 20:45 on November 29, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, International
Canada's priorities for negotiations at COP28 in Dubai will include finalising a loss and damages fund, encouraging a strong response to the Global Stocktake, and pushing for a coal phase out, but representatives won't comment on the country's planned oil and gas emissions limit until Friday.
