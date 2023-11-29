Washington releases draft cap-and-trade bill to facilitate WCI linkage
Published 20:32 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 20:32 on November 29, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The Washington State Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday published a draft cap-and-trade bill that incorporates amendments to facilitate linkage between the state's carbon market with the broader California-Quebec scheme, as well as other tweaks to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA).
