Oil-backed direct air capture startup unveils pilot in aim to drive carbon removals below $100/t
Published 14:00 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 10:59 on November 27, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
An Israel-headquartered direct air capture startup, backed by several oil majors as well as the Frontier removals buyers' club, has launched a pilot for its electrochemical dual-cell system, which it hopes will help drive carbon credits generated using the technology below $100/tonne.
