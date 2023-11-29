Non-profit unveils updated version of global forestry data tool
Published 14:00 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 05:19 on November 29, 2023 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A US-based non-profit has updated its carbon inventory statistics and maps for forest and non-forest lands globally in its overhauled tool, which it says will support country efforts to create stronger, more accurate deforestation policies.
