INTERVIEW: Global Carbon Council poised to add adjusted credits from Oman, UAE

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Global Carbon Council (GCC) has received letters of authorisation from Oman and the UAE for projects to offer correspondingly adjusted (CA) carbon credits on its registry, as part of expansion plans that involve adding a CCS methodology and gaining eligibility for phase one of CORSIA, a senior executive at the carbon credit certifier has told Carbon Pulse.