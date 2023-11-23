INTERVIEW: Global Carbon Council poised to add adjusted credits from Oman, UAE
Published 20:06 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 20:08 on November 23, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Global Carbon Council (GCC) has received letters of authorisation from Oman and the UAE for projects to offer correspondingly adjusted (CA) carbon credits on its registry, as part of expansion plans that involve adding a CCS methodology and gaining eligibility for phase one of CORSIA, a senior executive at the carbon credit certifier has told Carbon Pulse.
