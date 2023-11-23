World Bank to investigate its own development project in Tanzania for human rights abuse

The Board of Executive Directors at the World Bank has approved a recommendation to investigate the lender's own development project in Tanzania after allegations that more than 20,000 people are being violently evicted and their cattle illegally seized to make way for the expansion of the Ruaha National Park.