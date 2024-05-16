Rural electricity cooperative files stay motion against EPA power plant regulations amidst growing challenges
Published 00:51 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:51 on May 16, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
A trade association representing hundreds of local electric cooperatives filed in federal court this week a motion to halt the implementation of controversial US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) power plant emissions regulations, amidst ongoing legal challenges since the rules were published.
