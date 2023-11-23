Global emissions could peak this year, but GHG cuts may still fall short of the 2030 IPCC target -report

Published 22:05 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 22:05 on November 23, 2023

Global GHG output may reach its peak this year, meeting an IPCC deadline, but emissions could still exceed the IPCC's 2030 GHG target deemed necessary to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to a report by a climate think-tank.