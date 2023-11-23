Global emissions could peak this year, but GHG cuts may still fall short of the 2030 IPCC target -report
Published 22:05 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 22:05 on November 23, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US
Global GHG output may reach its peak this year, meeting an IPCC deadline, but emissions could still exceed the IPCC's 2030 GHG target deemed necessary to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to a report by a climate think-tank.
Global GHG output may reach its peak this year, meeting an IPCC deadline, but emissions could still exceed the IPCC's 2030 GHG target deemed necessary to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to a report by a climate think-tank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.