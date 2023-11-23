Canada tightens OBPS standards, estimates net benefits of $467 million through 2032
Published 22:08 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 22:08 on November 23, 2023 / Ben Garside / Americas, Canada
Canada's federal government amended its ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) Wednesday to increase the stringency of covered entities’ GHG emissions per unit of output, now set to decline at a fixed tightening rate with no end date, resulting in estimated net benefits that offset the costs to Canadian household welfare.
