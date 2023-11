EU confirms raise in contribution to global climate finance for 2022

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The EU contributed €28.5 billion in climate finance to developing nations from public sources last year, up from €23 bln in 2021, according to figures approved by the Council of member states on Thursday that also outlined a further €11.9 bln mobilised from private sources.