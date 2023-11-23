EU confirms raise in contribution to global climate finance for 2022
Published 18:29 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 18:29 on November 23, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU contributed €28.5 billion in climate finance to developing nations from public sources last year, up from €23 bln in 2021, according to figures approved by the Council of member states on Thursday that also outlined a further €11.9 bln mobilised from private sources.
