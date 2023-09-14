Singapore exchange, investor BlackRock launch Asia-focused climate ETF

Published 07:12 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 07:14 on September 14, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has listed an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that selects companies based on their climate actions, the largest equity ETF launched in the city state, with the support of asset manager BlackRock and index provider MSCI, it announced Thursday.