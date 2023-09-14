Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Concrete magnate calls for Australian CBAM

Concrete magnate calls for Australian CBAM

Published 05:19 on September 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 05:19 on September 14, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The only viable way some of Australia's hardest-to-decarbonise industries will meet the emissions reductions targets mandated by a new and tougher Safeguard Mechanism is with a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to the CEO of one of the country’s largest emitters.

The only viable way some of Australia’s hardest-to-decarbonise industries will meet the emissions reductions targets mandated by a new and tougher Safeguard Mechanism is with a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to the CEO of one of the country’s largest emitters.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software