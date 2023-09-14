Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Australian carbon project to fund return to ancestral lands

Australian carbon project to fund return to ancestral lands

Published 07:39 on September 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:39 on September 14, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has approved a project that will fund in part the Kullilli people’s purchase of the pastoral lease to its traditional land, from which it had previously been forcibly removed.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has approved a project that will fund in part the Kullilli people’s purchase of the pastoral lease to its traditional land, from which it had previously been forcibly removed.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software