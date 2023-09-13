California legislature weakens, but passes climate risk disclosure and anti-greenwashing bills

Published 23:20 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 23:20 on September 13, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

Bills to mandate climate-related financial risk disclosure and prevent voluntary carbon offset greenwashing on Tuesday passed both houses of the California General Assembly, as the two pieces of legislation were amended to have slightly weaker enforcement capabilities before the final votes.