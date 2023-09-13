Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> California regulator expands issuance of compliance offsets directly benefitting the state
California regulator expands issuance of compliance offsets directly benefitting the state
Published 22:09 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 22:10 on September 13, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California this week kept a step ahead of offset issuance levels seen at the same time last year, with nearly two-thirds of their distribution holding direct-environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, ARB data published Wednesday showed.
California this week kept a step ahead of offset issuance levels seen at the same time last year, with nearly two-thirds of their distribution holding direct-environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, ARB data published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy