California regulator expands issuance of compliance offsets directly benefitting the state

Published 22:09 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 22:10 on September 13, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California this week kept a step ahead of offset issuance levels seen at the same time last year, with nearly two-thirds of their distribution holding direct-environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, ARB data published Wednesday showed.