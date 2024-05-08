BRIEFING: Federal judge questions basis of discrimination in Washington cap-and-trade lawsuit
Published 22:33 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 22:33 on May 8, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
A US federal district judge has questioned the nature of a power producer’s electricity consumers, its allocation of no-cost allowances as per Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), and the future of the facility's participation in the cap-and-trade programme, according to legal arguments heard in court.
A US federal district judge has questioned the nature of a power producer’s electricity consumers, its allocation of no-cost allowances as per Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), and the future of the facility's participation in the cap-and-trade programme, according to legal arguments heard in court.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.