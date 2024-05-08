BRIEFING: Federal judge questions basis of discrimination in Washington cap-and-trade lawsuit

Published 22:33 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 22:33 on May 8, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

A US federal district judge has questioned the nature of a power producer’s electricity consumers, its allocation of no-cost allowances as per Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), and the future of the facility's participation in the cap-and-trade programme, according to legal arguments heard in court.