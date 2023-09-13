Washington reveals names of registered participants in cap-and-invest system

Published 21:35 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 21:35 on September 13, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington state Department of Ecology (ECY) on Wednesday published the list of entities registered to hold allowances and offsets in the state's WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme, with the number of companies roughly 75% higher than entities that have qualified to bid in auctions.