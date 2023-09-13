Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
> Washington, Canada signal forthcoming publication of data disclosures for their LCFS programmes
Published 00:30 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 00:30 on September 13, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The Washington state and Canadian governments are working to soon publish data regarding credit prices and generation data for their low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programmes, a conference heard Tuesday.
