California eyes 30% LCFS reduction target and 5% step-change as floor, details timeline for rulemaking

Published 23:47 on September 12, 2023

An official from California regulator ARB alluded on Tuesday to more stringent carbon intensity (CI) targets in its upcoming proposal for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking package and forecasted the role of biomethane and credit pricing amidst the agency’s timeline for decision making.