US government support for DAC will be catalyst for further private capital into sector, says developer

Published 14:10 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 14:21 on September 7, 2023 / Bryony Collins / US, Voluntary / No Comments

­­­­US government support to advance direct air capture (DAC) through the Department of Energy’s $3.5 billion to be invested in four regional DAC hubs over the next five years, and its identification of specific hubs to receive that investment, is a “huge proof point” for the sector and technology, a leading DAC developer told a conference on Thursday.