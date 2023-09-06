Oil trading company partners with US-based software developer to launch carbon emissions platform for energy sector

Published 09:47 on September 6, 2023 / Last updated at 09:47 on September 6, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC / No Comments

A major oil trading company and a US-based software firm on Wednesday launched a platform helping clients to calculate supply chain carbon emissions in the energy sector.