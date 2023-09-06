IBAT partners with impact data provider to support investors

The Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT) Alliance has partnered with impact data and analytics provider GIST Impact to help investors access its information.

The collaboration aims to help investors better understand how their investees’ activities affect biodiversity through creating a location-based dataset, GIST Impact said in a press release.

IBAT’s data on key biodiversity areas and threatened species will be combined with GIST Impact’s database of over one million asset locations.

“Our partnership with GIST Impact is critical to foster credible disclosure and encourage more responsible investments that contribute to preserving and restoring nature for generations to come,” said Ed Ellis, business manager of IBAT.

“With this information, investors will be better equipped to identify and manage biodiversity-related risks and opportunities in their portfolios,” added Pavan Sukhdev, CEO of GIST Impact.

The database should support investor reporting in compliance with the recommendations from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, France’s Article 29 legislation, and the Partnership for Biodiversity Accounting Financials (PBAF), Sukhdev said.

The announcement follows IBAT collaborating with NatureAlpha last year to improve asset manager and owner access to biodiversity data, and with RepRisk in 2022 on a tool showing the proximity of oil and gas projects to biodiversity-sensitive areas.

IBAT licenses commercial access to datasets including the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the World Database on Protected Areas, and the World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas.

The organisation is an alliance between the United Nations Environment Programme, BirdLife International, World Conservations Monitoring Centre, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and Conservation International.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

