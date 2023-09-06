Japanese developer partners with Vietnamese govt-owned player for rice farming project

Published 09:32 on September 6, 2023 / Last updated at 09:32 on September 6, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A Tokyo-based climate startup is planning to kick off a methane reduction project in Vietnam next year through collaboration with a local partner, based on a rice cultivation methodology that has started to gain popularity among Japanese developers.