AFRICA CLIMATE SUMMIT: Pledges flood into Nairobi event as rich nations scramble to scale climate finance

Published 09:01 on September 6, 2023 / Last updated at 09:25 on September 6, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

As the the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi continues this week many countries and companies have announced pledges and partnerships with African stakeholders as they look to close the climate finance gap in the region and aid the continent's efforts to establish itself as a green energy and carbon markets hub.