Developers take the plunge on direct ocean carbon capture

Published 17:25 on August 2, 2023 / Last updated at 17:25 on August 2, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Direct ocean carbon capture using membrane contactors that bring a solvent into contact with seawater to siphon off the CO2 offers a promising way to capture carbon from the ocean, which is at levels around 50 times greater than the amount in the atmosphere and providing a focus for several developers of innovate climate mitigation projects.