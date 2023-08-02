Massachusetts GWSA emissions maintain 3-year low during Q2

CO2 output under the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system remained at three-year lows through the second quarter of 2023, according to data updated this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.