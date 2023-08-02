FEATURE: UK peatland market needs key building blocks to boost liquidity, reassure buyers

The market for UK peatland restoration projects is growing fast but needs clear parameters in the way of more regular verifications, contractual obligations, and better reporting guidelines for businesses in order to improve market liquidity and carbon credit sales.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.