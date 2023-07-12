EU Parliament adopts position on nature restoration law, saving divisive bill

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to adopt a position on a bill to restore at least 20% of the bloc’s sea and land areas by 2030, rescuing the divisive text after many right-leaning members had fought to kill it outright.

Sitting in Strasbourg, the MEPs voted to approve the revised text of rapporteur Cesar Luena by 336 votes to 300 with 13 abstentions.

All political groups in the 705-strong assembly had been scrambling for a compromise to adopt a position, lacking direction as three interim committees had each failed to adopt a position.

For months, the leadership of the centre-right EPP group – the largest in the Parliament with over a fifth of the members – and other right-leaning groups were attempting to get the bill rejected outright, arguing that it would threaten food security by putting undue strain on farmers.

A rare outright rejection by the Parliament would have effectively put the bill on hold until after elections in Q2 next year, with only a second full Parliament rejection vote capable of killing the bill.

But with left-leaning groups backing the earlier a more ambitious position crafted at the environment committee (ENVI) stage, the previously divided centrist Renew party crafted a compromise based on the text the Council of member states, which adopted its own united ‘general approach’ in a parallel lawmaking process.

The Council’s position would require nations to revive by 2030 at least 30% of habitats and groups together targets for more flexibility.

The bill is now due move to trilogue negotiations between representatives of the Parliament, Council, and Commission to finalise the text, with talks expected to be relatively straightforward given the closeness of the Parliament’s compromise to the Council’s position.

“Probably there won’t be a lot of negotiations on it,” Jutta Paulus, a German MEP from the Greens that is coordinating her group’s position on the bill, said ahead of the vote.

More to follow

By Emanuela Barbiroglio – emanuela@carbon-pulse.com