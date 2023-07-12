Belarus group’s 2-Mt carbon credit contribution to help launch Zimbabwe bourse revealed to be banned Russian offsets -reports

A donation of 2 million carbon credits made last week by a Belarusian group to kick-off trade on Zimbabwe’s new carbon exchange has been reportedly revealed to be comprised of banned Russian offsets, in a development that could further deter climate-related investment in the African nation.