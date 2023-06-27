Biodiversity > European Parliament committee rejects revised nature bill, moves to full assembly

European Parliament committee rejects revised nature bill, moves to full assembly

Published 11:26 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:28 on June 27, 2023  /  Rebecca Gualandi

The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) rejected their amended text of the disputed nature restoration bill on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margin, passing the divisive legislation onto an uncertain development in the full assembly.

