EU ministers agree united position on controversial nature restoration law

EU environment ministers reached an agreement on Tuesday on the proposal for a nature restoration law, moving ahead of the divided European Parliament in the bloc’s parallel lawmaking process.

Member states proposed to put in place recovery measures that will cover at least 20% of both the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

They want the law to require nations to revive by 2030 at least 30% of habitats in terrestrial, coastal, freshwater and marine ecosystems that are deemed not in good condition – grouping together a target whereas the original Commission proposal had goals for each habitat group.

Further out, member states want to set restoration measures on at least 60% by 2040 and on at least 90% by 2050 of the area of each habitat group that is not in good condition.

The ministers want to weaken the bill by providing an exception for marine areas that have soft sediment habitats, giving no 2030 goal and lower percentage requirements for 2040 and 2050.

By adopting their general approach, ministers wanted to set “a balance between keeping ambitious goals for nature restoration and providing flexibility for member states in the implementation of the regulation, while keeping a level-playing field and reducing administrative burden”.

The Commission proposed the nature restoration law in June 2022, suggesting for the first time to adopt measures to not only preserve but to restore nature.

The bill has split members of the European Parliament, with several cross-party committees rejecting the bill outright while last week’s ballot in the environment committee (ENVI) was postponed ahead of its decisive vote due to a lack of time although many line-by-line amendments had been weakened.

“I am glad that we have found a way to bring this file to a general approach,” said the Swedish minister for climate and the environment, Romina Pourmokhtari, chairing the ministerial Environment Council meeting.

“This text is a solid basis for negotiations with the European Parliament,” she added.

The general approach will serve as a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the final shape of the legislation before it can pass into law.

