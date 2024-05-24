Verra consults on proposed changes to voluntary carbon reforestation methodology VM0047
Published 07:26 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 07:26 on May 24, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra has launched a public consultation on a methodology for afforestation, reforestation and revegetation, as well as a tweak to a second related methodology for the project activity, it announced Friday.
