Euro Markets: Midday update

Published 12:22 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:22 on May 24, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices eased back for the third successive session, though still remain on course for a strong weekly gain, with analysts pointing to a resumed correlation with gas, soft fundamentals, and an overall lack of clear market direction.