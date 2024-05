EU’s sweeping corporate due diligence law clears final hurdle

Published 12:02 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:02 on May 24, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

The Council of EU member states voted Friday to adopt the bloc's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), requiring companies with a turnover of more than €450 million to observe human rights and environmental obligations along their entire supply chain or face fines of up to 5% of their global turnover.