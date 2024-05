Seven EU countries plead for greater use of recycled carbon in chemicals, plastics

Published 10:49 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 10:49 on May 24, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

A group of seven EU countries are presenting plans on Friday for greater use of recycled materials, biomass, and captured CO2 to replace fossil carbon in the chemical sector, arguing this will help restore the industry’s lost competitiveness.