Equatic unveils ISO-certified MRV methodology for ocean-based carbon removals

Published 04:49 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 04:49 on May 24, 2024 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Equatic, in partnership with EcoEngineers and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), has launched a new MRV methodology for electrolytic ocean-based CO2 removals.