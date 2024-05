European oil firm inks $90-mln jurisdictional REDD+ deal with Ghana

Published 05:30 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 05:30 on May 24, 2024 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A European oil firm has agreed to spend around $90 million to purchase as many as 10 million carbon credits from nature-based carbon projects in Ghana as part of a jurisdictional REDD+ deal.