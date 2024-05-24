WCI Markets: CCAs rally post-auction, WCAs remain illiquid

Published May 24, 2024 / Allison Gacad

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rallied through the rescheduled Q2 auction as market participants looked to the forthcoming cap-and-trade workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices gained on significantly smaller volumes than the week prior.