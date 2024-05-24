Nigerian govt agency invests in cookstoves developer to boost production, generate voluntary carbon credit revenue

Published 12:28 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:28 on May 24, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

A Nigerian government agency has invested in a domestic cookstoves manufacturing firm and a carbon offset project developer to increase production of cookstoves and to leverage the credit proceeds, the agency announced Thursday.