CN Markets: CEAs stable as liquidity improves, price outlook remains blurry

Published 09:26 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:26 on May 24, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

Prices in China’s CO2 allowance market over the past week remained stable with healthier trading volumes, though the continued absence of policy updates is expected to limit the potential for price growth.