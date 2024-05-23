Republican state AGs ask US Supreme Court to prohibit fossil fuel damages lawsuits

Published 23:58 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:58 on May 23, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US

A group of 19 US Republican state attorneys generals (AGs) filed a petition Wednesday asking the nation's highest court to prohibit efforts by Democratic-led states to hold oil producers financially liable for the climate impacts of fossil fuels.