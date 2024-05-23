INTERVIEW: Puro CEO sees strong but bounded role for carbon removals in compliance markets

Published 11:20 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 11:28 on May 23, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Carbon removals (CDR) could contribute meaningfully to compliance carbon pricing systems but they should be limited to a certain percentage of total emissions permits and may be subdivided by durability, Puro.earth CEO Antti Vihavainen told Carbon Pulse.