Cambridge scientists latest to claim ‘green cement’ crown
Published 18:19 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 18:19 on May 23, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary
Boffins from Cambridge University in the UK have become the latest to claim the green cement mantle with their idea of “electric recycling of Portland cement” featuring on BBC news this week, adding to the growing band of innovators seeking an emissions solution for the hard-to-abate industry.
Boffins from Cambridge University in the UK have become the latest to claim the green cement mantle with their idea of “electric recycling of Portland cement” featuring on BBC news this week, adding to the growing band of innovators seeking an emissions solution for the hard-to-abate industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.