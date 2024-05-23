Cambridge scientists latest to claim ‘green cement’ crown

Published 18:19 on May 23, 2024

Boffins from Cambridge University in the UK have become the latest to claim the green cement mantle with their idea of “electric recycling of Portland cement” featuring on BBC news this week, adding to the growing band of innovators seeking an emissions solution for the hard-to-abate industry.